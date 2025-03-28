Wests Tigers centre Justin Olam has confirmed his medical retirement from the NRL, effective immediately.

Unable to take to the field in 2025, Olam's last game came in Round 18 of last season when he suffered a knee injury.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested Olam was in consultation with medical staff at the Tigers and doctors over his future, with the NRL now ticking off on a medical retirement.

It means the Tigers will not have Olam on their salary cap for the remainder of the season and can either bring on a new player, upgrade a development roster player, or forward pay other contracts.

Debuting for the Melbourne Storm in 2018 where he played 104 games before falling out of favour, the Papua New Guinean switched to the joint-venture based out of Concord last season but only managed 13 games, taking his career tally to 117.

He has played 14 Tests for his nation, and the centre said his original goal was to play one NRL game.

"I came here hoping just to play one game, and I've been blessed a hundred times over to have played more than 100," Olam said in a club statement confirming the news.

"Hopefully, I can inspire a young kid—whether here or back home in PNG—to chase their dreams."

He said he wanted to keep playing, but his body wouldn't allow it.

"With God, anything is possible. I wish I could keep playing, but my body just won't allow it anymore," he said.

"I believe everything happens for a reason. At the end of the day, it's God's plan.

"Thank you to all my friends, family, and anyone who has supported me throughout my rugby league journey—I appreciate you all."

Olam, at the peak of his powers, made the Dally M team of the year and was a standout in an always competitive Storm outfit.

Tigers coach Benji Marshall said he believed Olam would go down as one of the greatest players to represent his nation.

"We congratulate Justin on an incredible career in the NRL and for Papua New Guinea," Marshall said.

"He will go down as one of the greatest—if not the greatest—players to represent PNG. It's been an absolute privilege having Justin at our Club, and we wish him and his family all the very best in the next chapter of their journey."