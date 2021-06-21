Canterbury have confirmed the departure of fullback Dallin Watene-Zelezniak to the New Zealand Warriors.

The club announced on Monday morning that the 25-year-old will join the Warriors with immediate effect.

Watene-Zelezniak frames as a suitable successor to the departed Ken Maumalo, who joined the Wests Tigers after his release earlier this month.

After three seasons with the Bulldogs, Watene-Zelezniak will return to his home nation of New Zealand and add to his 143 career games.

“Dallin has put in a massive effort while here at the Bulldogs and I know that everyone at the club would like to thank him for what he has given during his time at Belmore,” Canterbury chief executive Aaron Warburton said, per the club website.

He has now received an opportunity to join the Warriors and we can appreciate what that means to him as a proud New Zealander.

We wish him and his family all the best with the move and for the future.”

Watene-Zelezniak joins young gun fullback Reece Walsh in joining the Warriors in 2021, with Melbourne forward Aaron Pene also set to join the club from next season.