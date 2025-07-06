Just days after it was confirmed that Toby Sexton has signed with the Catalans Dragons, the Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed Reed Mahoney will also depart at the end of 2025.

The Cowboys will take up Mahoney's signature, with the club locking him in on a three-year deal through to the end of 2028.

The Cowboys, in a statement though, said they have only "agreed to terms" with the hooker, leaving some doubt as to whether the paperwork is official, or whether the possibility is that he is still in the cooling off period.

“Hooker is a critical position on the rugby league field, they touch the ball more than any other player, set the tone of your attack and are a key member of your defensive intent, which is why we are thrilled to be able to secure Reed on a long-term deal,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“His service is as good as any dummy-half in the NRL, he has craft in his game through a good sleight of hand, he's a threat close to the line and has one of the better kicking games of the hookers in our competition.

“Defensively he thrives on leading the line up and creating intent on how his team defends.

“We believe he will be a terrific addition to our squad for 2026 and beyond and look forward to bringing him home to Queensland.”

The Bulldogs also officially released Mahoney on Sunday morning from the final year of his deal, although confirmed he would remain at Belmore through to the end of this season.

A former club captain, Mahoney had one of his best seasons in the NRL during 2024, which saw the Bulldogs reach the NRL Finals series and was even named in the extended squad for the Queensland Maroons as coverage for Harry Grant.

However, this hasn't stopped him from continually being linked with an exit from the Canterbury Bulldogs, especially after the signing of Lachlan Galvin and with the continued improvement of Bailey Hayward.

With the hooker contracted until the end of 2026 on a deal worth around $625,000 a season, Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould recently confirmed that he granted permission to his manager Sam Ayoub to talk with rival teams but only for the 2027 season - when he is no longer contracted at Belmore.

It has now been confirmed by the club that he will leave at the end of 2025.

"Reed has been wonderful for the Bulldogs. He came to us in a time of real struggles for our Club and has been a leading light in our journey to improve as a football team," General Manager of Football Phil Gould said in a club statement.

"I personally owe Reed a great debt of gratitude for his decision to join us when he did, and for his wholehearted performances, each and every week.

"This was a great opportunity for Reed to secure his longer-term future and we totally support his decision.

"These things happen in professional football. We wish Reed all the very best for his future and we will always be cheering for him.

"Reed is totally committed to finishing his time here at the Bulldogs on a positive note."

Mahoney's move to Townsville will see him replace Reece Robson, who moves to the Sydney Roosters on a mega four-year deal at the end of this campaign.

This follows rumours that the tenacious hooker is close to being axed in favour of Bailey Hayward for the remainder of the 2025 season.