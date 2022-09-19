Departing New Zealand Warrior Daejarn Asi has his eyes set on being included in Samoa's 24-man squad for the Rugby League World Cup.

Samoa are yet to drop any hints over their squad for the tournament unlike rivals Tonga and Fiji, who have both named extended squads, although have been boosted in recent times by the likes of Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o, Jarome Luai and Josh Papalii confirming they would represent the Pacific Island nation over Australia.

The Samoan side are tipped as one of the World Cup dark horses, and Asi, who was confirmed to be one of 15 departures from the Warriors recently, has told News Hub that he is in the wider squad and wants to head to the tournament, being eligible for both New Zealand and Samoa.

"I got a few phone calls earlier in the year saying I was on the wider list. It's a confidence booster I guess when you get those sorts of phone calls.

"To be able to be selected it would be a special moment to play alongside those guys and learn more about the culture.

"I didn't really grow up learning too much but getting to learn that side of my heritage would mean a lot."

RELATED: Every World Cup squad as it's announced

Asi revealed he was looking forward to what the nation could do at the World Cup.

"The squad is looking pretty strong, the senior guys who have played Origin, they're coming back to play for Samoa," Asi added.

"That's a massive plus being able to get those guys back.

"The squad that they're building has a chance of going deep in the finals. It's a lot stronger than it has [been] in the past. Even mid-season the team had a pretty strong squad."

Asi also confirmed he has no contract set in stone for 2023, but wants to use the tournament, as well as this week's Queensland Cup final, to further his case.

"I haven't got anything set in stone yet. I've still got the next couple of weeks w redcliffe. If i was selected in the (Samoa) squad it would be good to get my name out there. I'm just looking forward to the experience," he said.

Samoa are in Group A for the tournament alongside England, France and debutants Greece, and will play the opening game against England.