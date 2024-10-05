Uncontracted for next season and free to negotiate with rival teams, Gold Coast Titans forward Klese Haas has reportedly made a decision on where his future lies.

The younger brother of NSW Blues and Brisbane Broncos star prop Payne Haas, Klese Haas remains off-contract at the end of the season but has signed a new deal with the Gold Coast Titans until the end of the 2027 NRL season, per The Courier-Mail.

This comes after reports emerged earlier this season that the Parramatta Eels were keeping a close eye on him and the Brisbane Broncos also showed a keen interest in his services.

A vital piece of Des Hasler's rebuild at the Titans, he has appeared in 22 games this season in which he has stepped up in the absence of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita (when he was sidelined with injury).

Only 22, he has recorded 39 first-grade appearances and scored six times during his time on the field. However, he has shown that his best years are ahead of him.

Embed from Getty Images

Speaking to Zero Tackle earlier this year, Payne Haas revealed that he is mentoring his younger brother and that Klese has what it takes to be in the State of Origin conversation in the next couple of years. "I don't want to blow smoke up my ass, but I've been trying to help him a bit because I've been through it since I was 18 and just trying to give him pointers on what to do and what not to do," Payne Haas told Zero Tackle.

"As long as he keeps building, I'm pretty sure he's going to be in the convo for Origin in the next couple of years.

"I watch all his games. I stress out more for his games than my own. It's pretty crazy.

"I sit at the TV, and my missus is getting at me cause I'm yelling at the TV, and I just get real nervous watching my little brother, but I think that's just probably love and just want him to do well."