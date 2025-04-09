Canberra Raiders dummy half Tom Starling has revealed he is not worried by the club signing Jayden Brailey from the start of the 2026 NRL season.

Brailey, who was off-contract at the Newcastle Knights and, with the club attempting to rebalance their own salary cap, not wanted, decided to move to Canberra from the start of next season.

The Raiders have earmarked Owen Pattie as their long-term dummy half, and he will remain part of the squad next season, seemingly leaving both Starling and Danny Levi, who are both off-contract at the end of this year, out of favour.

The club may yet attempt to retain one of the duo as part of their Top 30, but that would be a risk for either player to stay and wind up in reserve grade.

Starling though, speaking to The Canberra Times, said he isn't worried about Brailey's signature.

"That's down the track. I'm worried about winning games for the team right now and that's where my focus goes," he told the publication.

"If I start worrying about that, I won't be playing week in, week out, and I'll be out of a job. It is what it is, I'll just get on with the job and that's preparing for Parramatta this weekend and next weekend for the Gold Coast."

There are likely to be suitors for Starling, who can also play at lock forward, and brings explosive energy with him whether starting or playing off the bench.

He has filled both roles at times for the green machine, although it's unclear at this stage whether the club are interested in retaining him.

No links to other clubs have been made public yet, but the competition is short on quality dummy halves, particularly with most clubs liking a one-two punch in the hooking role as the game continues to get quicker.

Starling, though, isn't worried about his next contract.

"I've got a manager that can deal with all that... I'm worried about playing footy, enjoying my time here with the boys," Starling said.

"That's something I'm not too worried about. I'll let my footy do the talking and let the manager sort that stuff out.

"All I can do is play football. You can get consumed by all that sort of stuff if you start focusing on it, so I'm not too worried."

The 26-year-old still has plenty to offer the NRL with 114 appearances currently to his name.