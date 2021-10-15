Veteran Parramatta Eels' utility option Will Smith is off-contract with the blue and gold and as yet, unsigned for the 2022 season.

Smith stood in as captain at the back-end of the season, when Brad Arthur elected to rest most of his first-choice side for the Round 25 clash against the Parramatta Eels.

Despite his seemingly high standing in the Parramatta squad, the utility value he brings from the bench for Arthur, and his experience, it would appear the Eels are uncommitted to handing the 29-year-old another season in the west of Sydney.

The revelation comes despite Smith making 17 appearances throughout the 2021 season and the Eels having very little in the way of recruitment for 2022, while all of Blake Ferguson, Samuel Hughes, Joey Lussick and Michael Oldfield will leave the club.

It's now been reported by The Australian's Brent Read on Triple M Radio that the Gold Coast Titans could chase Smith.

“There is an interesting thing going on with Will Smith at the moment who is a versatile player,” Read said on Triple M.

“The Eels were keen to keep Smith, but it looks like with Jamal Fogarty leaving the Gold Coast that Will Smith could potentially be moving to the Titans.

“I think the Titans have approached Smith and he is off-contract at the end of this season.

“I expect Will Smith to join the Gold Coast.”

While Read highlighted the departure of Fogarty, it's far more likely the departure of Tyrone Peachey is causing the Titans to act on a player like Smith.

Peachey served at the Titans' Mr Fix It during his stint at the club, and a player like Smith could fill the void beautifully from the bench.

Smith may not have the ability to play at lock, but he can fill just about any position in the back line as well as dummy half, which is a major area of weakness in the Titans' squad heading into 2022.

The Titans only currently have Erin Clark and Aaron Booth contracted to the squad, while their options to play halves after Toby Sexton and AJ Brimson are now light on following the twin departures of Fogarty and Ashely Taylor.