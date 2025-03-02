One of two Brisbane Broncos hooker that remain uncontracted beyond the 2025 NRL season, young gun Blake Mozer has addressed his future after reports emerged that he and his management had begun talks with rival teams.

Debuting in Round 27 in 2023, Mozer has been regarded as a future star of the Brisbane Broncos and has already been compared to future NRL Immortal and multi-time premiership winner Cameron Smith.

The club's 2024 Rookie of the Year, he was the leading favourite to wear the No.9 jersey this year before going down with an injury that has subsequently ruled him out of the opening rounds.

For the first time since reports emerged that he had begun talks with rival teams - and was even linked with a potential move to the Gold Coast Titans - Mozer has addressed his future, admitting that he wants to remain at Red Hill for "as long" as he can.

“I haven't spoken to any other clubs, there was a bit of a report saying I had when I actually haven't,” Mozer told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It's not the right time for me, with my injury I'm just taking it one thing at a time, and for me to get back to footy I've really got to lock in with my rehab and get that under control so I can be at the best of my capabilities.

“There seems to be a spot for me if I'm willing to work for it and that's what I want to do – just keep working hard and work my way back into the team again after the shoulder injury.

“I'd love to stay here at the Broncs, whether that happens or not is not up to me – it's up to my management, it's up to the Broncos.

“I just want to keep playing good footy with the Broncos for as long as I can.”

Broncos coach Michael Maguire also praised the two-time U19s QLD representative and said he would do his best to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

“I'd love to keep him,” Maguire added via The Courier-Mail.

“Blake is great to coach. He is diligent about wanting to learn the game, that's something there that your hookers have to have.

“They are the guys that are driving a lot of what goes on and they are the guys that everyone is running at.

“On both sides of the ball, you have to be high end because you are steering the ship, you are touching the ball first and you have to put your body on the line.

“Moey has been doing that throughout the pre-season, he will be back this year and we'll get his shoulder to where it has to be.”