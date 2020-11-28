Newcastle veteran Mitchell Pearce is set to remain a Knights player after coach Adam O’Brien looked to put any reports of a potential exit to rest.

Pearce has been linked to a return to Bondi as his future with Newcastle remained clouded following a disappointing 2020 campaign.

However, O’Brien has revealed plans to extend the playmakers contract past the 2021 season, potentially having the former Origin star retire with the Knights.

Pearce has recently opened up a new pilates studio in Newcastle and is set to tie the knot with his partner next month, with O’Brien stating the club have looked to give their veteran some time away from football for the off-season.

“Those talks will commence over the next couple of weeks,” O’Brien told Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast.

“Junior has had a big couple of months, he started a new business and he’s also had a wedding to plan. He’s had a bit on but we’ve already made steps to sit down and extend Mitchell out.

“He’s obviously our leader at the club and I really want him to hang around a lot longer.”