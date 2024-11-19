Sydney Roosters assistant coach Matt King has reportedly become one of the front runners to claim the vacant role as the next head coach of the New South Wales Blues.

One-series coach Michael Maguire was granted a release from his role by the NSWRL board in September to take over the Brisbane Broncos, and the state board have been in discussions ever since.

It's believed they are getting closer to a decision, with a crunch board meeting potentially to decide the next head coach this week, per a News Corp report.

King is believed to be among the favourites after being granted permission by Trent Robinson and the Sydney Roosters to leave his assistant coaching role at the club should be be successful.

King is currently joined on the Roosters' staff by Boyd Cordner and the Morris brothers - Brett and Josh - who have all also been floated for the Blues' job, but are likely well down the pecking order.

It's understood other names in contention include the likes of Manly Sea Eagles assistant Michael Ennis, current Blues assistant Brett White who also spent time at the Storm, Raiders and Titans, former Blues coach Laurie Daley and Broncos assistant Trent Barrett.

It's unclear whether any other names are being considered, but it's believed the chance of a head coach at club level taking over is all but extinguished after both Melbourne boss Craig Bellamy and four-time Panthers premiership-winning coach Ivan Cleary opted out of running for the role.

Roosters head coach Trent Robinson confirmed King would be let go by the Roosters if he landed the Blues job.

“It's been clear and supportive from our end. It's all been upfront before this process (NSW coach search) even started,” Robinson said to News Corp.

“You can't do both roles (NRL assistant and NSW Origin coach). It's all consuming, even though it's three games, it consumes months and months of the year.

“So they're two separate roles.

“Again, it's all been discussed before the process started and Kingy would go with our blessing.”

It's believed the NSWRL board could be swayed by that fact, not wanting to move away from a fulltime Origin coaching formula that has proven successful in recent times across both states, while King's experience as an ex-Origin player will also hold him in good stead.

All those in contention for the role have played at Origin level for the Blues though, so the board will have plenty of experience to select from.