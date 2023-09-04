New South Wales Rugby League have confirmed the dates and venues for the second week of their finals series in the NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg competition.

New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders

The Raiders were able to edge out the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles last week in a nail-biting game where they won by two points in a 24-22 victory, staying in the competition.

Their opponents, the Warriors, are coming off a loss to the Rabbitohs and will be eager to exact retribution in a do-or-die game.

Warriors Players to Watch: Brayden Wiliame, Moala Graham-Taufa, James Gavet, Michael Sio, Setu Tu, Ben Farr

Raiders Players to Watch: Chevy Stewart, Xavier Savage, Ethan Strange, Danny Levi, Peter Hola, Adrian Trevilyan

North Sydney Bears vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Rabbitohs prevailed against the Warriors, setting up a great showdown with the Bears, and will be looking to win their seventh game in a row. However, they will be without young starting forward Daniel Suluka-Fifita after he was forced from the field with a leg injury.

The North Sydney Bears come into the clash after taking home the minor premiership and come off a week break, having taken home 16 wins in the season.

Bears Players to Watch: Zach Dockar-Clay, Jesse Marschke, Josj Bergamin, Toa Mata'afa, Ben Stevanovic, Elie El-Zakhem

Rabbitohs Players to Watch: Jacob Gagai, Josiah Karapani, Taane Milne, Tyrone Munro, Peter Mamouzelos, Jed Cartwright

NSW Cup finals Week 2 fixtures

Minor Semi-Final: New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders at Leichhardt Oval @ 13:00 AEST on Saturday, September 9

Major Semi-Final: North Sydney Bears vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Leichhardt Oval @ 17:00 AEST on Saturday, September 9

Jersey Flegg Competition

Minor Semi-Final: Cronulla Sharks vs Parramatta Eels at Leichhardt Oval @ 11:00 AEST on Saturday, September 9

Major Semi-Final: Sydney Roosters vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at Leichhardt Oval @ 15:00 AEST on Saturday, September 9