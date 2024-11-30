The NSWRL have confirmned a new five-year partnership with adidas.

The deal will make the global brand - who work with major European football clubs Real Madrid and Manchester United, have formerly supplied uniforms for all 30 teams in the American NBA, and also have worked across baseball, cricket, golf, ice hockey and tennis among others - the official apparel and footwear partner of the NSWRL.

That means the NSW Blues and NSW Sky Blues jerseys will be adorned with an adidas logo from the start of the 2025 campaign until at least the end of 2029.

NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden said the importance of the partnership couldn't be overstated.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with adidas, a brand synonymous with innovation, courage and excellence in sports, which aligns with our organisation's values,” Trodden said in a statement provided by the NSWRL which confirmed the news.

“It is a really exciting chapter and we look forward to a successful journey ahead with adidas by our side, providing our players and fans with the best gear and support to achieve their goals.

“This adds to our group of commercial partners, each of whom are industry leaders in their respective fields.”

It's unclear what financial benefits the NSWRL will receive from the new partnership, or whether the deal could see a re-imaging of the two jerseys for the men's and women's state teams.

General manager of adidas Pacific Steve Castledine labelled the NSWLR an 'iconic Australian brand'.

“We are proud and excited to announce the partnership between adidas and NSW Rugby League," Castledine said.

“NSWRL is an iconic Australian brand, and at adidas, we are committed to bringing innovative performance product to both athletes and fans. We look forward to a successful future together.”

Origin jerseys are traditionally released early in the new year for the upcoming campaign when the series is officially launched by the NRL.