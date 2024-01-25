The NSWRL have confirmed Westpac will come on board as the new naming rights partner of the Sky Blues women's State of Origin team.

The banking brand came on board as the naming rights sponsor of the men's team in 2023 and will now carry that over to the women's team as the series expands to three games.

In what is set to be the biggest women's Origin series ever, including one of the games in Brisbane that will help kick off the NRL's magic round, the announcement by the NSWRL presents a major boost to the women's game.

The state body confirmed that in addition to being the naming rights sponsor of the team, the sponsorship money will also provide a further investment in women's Rugby League from pathways through to elite competitions.

“Women's Rugby League has been one of the fastest-growth areas of our sport for several seasons and this commitment from Westpac will allow that to flourish even further,” NSWRL chief executive Dave Trodden said at the announcement.

“The investment will benefit both our pathways and elite female players and I am confident it will set the women's game up for more success for generations to come.”

Westpac will now sit as the front of jersey sponsor both the NSW Origin men's and women's teams, while the new deal will also include support for the Metropolitan and Regional competitions for young female athletes, including the annual Country v City representative fixture; and naming rights to the NSWRL's junior female competitions, being the Tarsha Gale Cup (Under 19s); and the Lisa Fiaola Cup (Under 17s).

“I can see the improvement in our female players every season and this partnership will enable that process to start even sooner from when they enter our pathways programs,” Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder said.

“I am excited by the possibilities this will provide, and it will lead to even more female Rugby League players in our game.”