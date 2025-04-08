All four junior New South Wales Rugby League competitions will commence their finals series this weekend, with matches to be held at four different venues.

Leichhardt Oval will handle the bulk of the weekend, hosting 9 of the 16 matches.

The Sydney Roosters (and Central Coast Roosters) will turn it into their home ground on Sunday, with the tri-colours to play SG Ball Cup, Harold Matthews Cup (for both of their teams) and the Lisa Fiaola Cup at the venue.

Leichhardt will also host games on Saturday in the SG Ball Cup, Tarsha Gale Cup, and Lisa Fiaola Cup.

Other games in Sydney will be hosted at the Windsor Sports Complex (a women's double-header on Sunday), and the HE Laybutt Field, with a game each in the SG Ball Cup and Harold Matthews Cup on Sunday.

The other three games across the weekend, all to be hosted by the Illawarra Steelers, will see a triple header at the Collegians Sports Complex on Sunday.

Like the NRL, the competition breaks into qualifying and elimination finals for this weekend.

Full NSWRL Week 1 finals fixtures

SG Ball Cup (men's under 19)

Qualifying final 1: Parramatta Eels (1st) vs Sydney Roosters (4th), Sunday, April 1311:30 amam, Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Qualifying final 2: Canberra Raiders (2nd) vs South Sydney Rabbitohs (3rd), Sunday, April 13, 1 pm, HE Laybutt Field, Blacktown

Elimination final 1: Illawarra Steelers (5th) vs Melbourne Storm (8th), Sunday, April 13,2:30 pmm, Collegians Sporting Complex, Wollongong

Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks (6th) vs Canterbury Bulldogs (7th), Saturday, April 1210 amam, Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Harold Matthews Cup (men's under 17)

Qualifying final 1: Illawarra Steelers (1st) vs Newcastle Knights (4th), Sunday, April 11 pm1pm, Collegians Sporting Complex, Wollongong

Qualifying final 2: Sydney Roosters (2nd) vs New Zealand Warriors (3rd), Sunday, April 10 am10am, Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Elimination final 1: Central Coast Roosters (5th) vs Parramatta Eels (8th), Sunday, April2:30 pm:30pm, Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Elimination final 2: Manly Sea Eagles (6th) vs South Sydney Rabbitohs (7th), Sunday, Apri11:30 am1:30am, HE Laybutt Field, Blacktown

Tarsha Gale Cup (women's under 19)

Qualifying final 1: Illawarra Steelers (1st) vs Penrith Panthers (4th), Sunday, Apr11:30 am11:30am, Collegians Sporting Complex, Wollongong

Qualifying final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs (2nd) vs Wests Tigers (3rd), Saturday, Ap1 pm 12, 1pm, Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Elimination final 1: Parramatta Eels (5th) vs Cronulla Sharks (8th), Sunday, A4 pml 13, 4pm, Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Elimination final 2: Newcastle Knights (6th) vs Sydney Roosters (7th), Sunday, 1:30 pm13, 1:30pm, Windsor Sports Complex, Windsor

Lisa Fiaola Cup (women's under 17)

Qualifying final 1: Canterbury Bulldogs (1st) vs Cronulla Sharks (4th), Saturday,11:30 am12, 11:30am, Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Qualifying final 2: Central Coast Roosters (2nd) vs Parramatta Eels (3rd), Sunday2:30 pml 13, 2:30pm, Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Elimination final 1: Wests Tigers (5th) vs Canberra Raiders (8th), Saturda2:30 pmil 12, 2:30pm, Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Elimination final 2: Penrith Panthers (6th) vs Newcastle Knights (7th), Sund12 pmApril 13, 12pm, Windsor Sports Complex, Windsor