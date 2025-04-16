The NSW Cup will enter Round 7 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 07: Josh Schuster of the Rabbitohs looks on during the round one NRL match between the Dolphins and South Sydney Rabbitohs at CommBank Stadium on March 07, 2025, in Sydney, Australia.

Canterbury Bulldogs

In: Alekolasimi Jones, Lipoi Hopoi
Out: Taniela Otukolo, Tom Amone

1. Blake Wilson
2. Jonathan Sua
3. Cooper Toy
4. Cassius Tia
5. Jethro Rinakama
6. Drew Hutchison
7. Joseph O'Neill
8. Jack Underhill
9. Jake Turpin
10. Lipoi Hopoi
11. Luke Smith
12. Louis Grossemy
13. Kurtis Morrin

Interchange
14. Reuben Moyle
15. Zyon Maiu'u
16. Fahmy Toilalo
17. Alekolasimi Jones

South Sydney Rabbitohs

In: Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, Thomas Fletcher
Out: Ryan Gray, Talanoa Penitani

1. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape
2. Max Lehmann
3. Declan Casey
4. Carson Kaho
5. Leonard Skelton
6. Josh Schuster
7. Ashton Ward
8. Toesami Junior Toevai
9. Daniel O'Donnell
10. Devante Mihinui
11. Henry O'Kane
12. Thomas Fletcher
13. Matt French

Interchange
14. Nicholas Quinn
15. Salesi Ataata
16. Javvier Pitovao
17. Kaylen Miller

