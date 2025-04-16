The NSW Cup will enter Round 7 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
In: Alekolasimi Jones, Lipoi Hopoi
Out: Taniela Otukolo, Tom Amone
1. Blake Wilson
2. Jonathan Sua
3. Cooper Toy
4. Cassius Tia
5. Jethro Rinakama
6. Drew Hutchison
7. Joseph O'Neill
8. Jack Underhill
9. Jake Turpin
10. Lipoi Hopoi
11. Luke Smith
12. Louis Grossemy
13. Kurtis Morrin
Interchange
14. Reuben Moyle
15. Zyon Maiu'u
16. Fahmy Toilalo
17. Alekolasimi Jones
In: Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, Thomas Fletcher
Out: Ryan Gray, Talanoa Penitani
1. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape
2. Max Lehmann
3. Declan Casey
4. Carson Kaho
5. Leonard Skelton
6. Josh Schuster
7. Ashton Ward
8. Toesami Junior Toevai
9. Daniel O'Donnell
10. Devante Mihinui
11. Henry O'Kane
12. Thomas Fletcher
13. Matt French
Interchange
14. Nicholas Quinn
15. Salesi Ataata
16. Javvier Pitovao
17. Kaylen Miller