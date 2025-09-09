The NSW Cup will enter the second week of the finals this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
New Zealand Warriors vs St George Illawarra Dragons
New Zealand Warriors
1. Taine Tuaupiki
2. Sio Kali
3. Morgan Harper
4. Moala Graham-Taufa
5. Edward Kosi
6. Luke Hanson
7. Jett Cleary
8. Bunty Afoa
9. Samuel Healey
10. Tom Ale
11. Kayliss Fatialofa
12. Kalani Going
13. Freddy Lussick
Interchange
14. Makaia Tafua
15. Jason Seu Salalilo
16. Toby Crosby
17. Geronimo Doyle
1. Cody Ramsey (c)
2. Matthew Feagai
3. Hayden Buchanan
4. Nick Tsougranis
5. Jesse Williams
6. Jonah Glover
7. Lachlan Ilias
8. Loko Pasifiki Tonga
9. Connor Muhleisen
10. Jett Liu
11. Raymond Faitala-Mariner
12. Jacob Halangahu
13. Hame Sele
Interchange
14. Haele Finau
15. Michael Molo
16. Ben Murdoch-Masila
17. Jacob Webster