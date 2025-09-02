The NSW Cup will enter the first week of the finals this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.

Back

Newtown Jets vs Canberra Raiders

2025 NRL Pre-Season Challenge – Raiders v Sharks
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 13: Riley Pollard of the Sharks in action during the round two NRL Pre-Season Challenge match between Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sutherland Sharks at GIO Stadium on February 13, 2025 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Newtown Jets

1. Riley Jones
2. Kristian Dixon
3. Chris Vea'ila
4. Michael Gabrael
5. Samuel Stonestreet
6. Khaled Rajab
7. Riley Pollard
8. Tuku Hau Tapuha
9. Jayden Berrell
10. Max Bradbury
11. Kyle Pickering
12. Dylan Coutts
13. Blake Hosking

Interchange

14. Jontay-Junior Betham-Misa
15. Jordan Leiu
17. Eli Clark
19. Bradley Fearnley

NRL Rd 18 - Raiders v Knights
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JULY 07: Albert Hopoate of the Raiders looks dejected following the round 18 NRL match between Canberra Raiders and Newcastle Knights at GIO Stadium on July 07, 2024 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Canberra Raiders

1. Albert Hopoate
2. Izayah Petricevich
3. Kain Anderson
4. Tim Carson
5. Regan Carr
6. Trae Bennetto
7. Jalen Afamasaga
8. TBA
9. Malachi Smith
10. Pasami Saulo
11. Bailey Sassall
12. Patrick Broe
13. Tahrell Feaveai

Interchange

14. TBA
15. TBA
16. TBA
17. TBA

Back

JOIN THE DISCUSSION