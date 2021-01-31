St George Illawarra are reportedly showing interest in former Titan Nathan Peats, as the Dragons look to fill the remaining three roster spots on their list.
According to The Daily Telegraph’s James Phelps, the Dragons may look towards Peats as a viable option to their hooker stocks as the 30-year-old looks to land an NRL lifeline for 2021.
Peats was cut from the Titans at the end of the 2020 season after five years and 70 games at the club, but could now find himself at Kogarah this year.
The Dragons have also expressed interest in Broncos playmaker Andrew McCullough, but talks look to have stalled for the time being as Anthony Griffin looks to add more strength to his depths at the No.9.
The problem with getting McCullough would have been that he was there at the Broncos, when Griffin was the coach there. The fact is that the Broncos disliked Griffin as a coach , as a playing group.
Dragons already have three quality number 9’s. McInnes, Hunt and Brittain.
Why would you even consider Peats who couldn’t beat out Mitch Rein (ex dragons hooker)? It makes your head spin with Griffin wanted all these has beens.
Thought he would’ve been a great fit for the Tigers
Surely the Dragons interest in McCullough is only for depth. He’s going on 31 and his experience would be handy, but I don’t see him as a replacement for Cameron McInnes should he leave at the end of season 2021. The club already has a capable replacement in Billy Brittain, so why complicate the situation?