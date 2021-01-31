St George Illawarra are reportedly showing interest in former Titan Nathan Peats, as the Dragons look to fill the remaining three roster spots on their list.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s James Phelps, the Dragons may look towards Peats as a viable option to their hooker stocks as the 30-year-old looks to land an NRL lifeline for 2021.

Peats was cut from the Titans at the end of the 2020 season after five years and 70 games at the club, but could now find himself at Kogarah this year.

The Dragons have also expressed interest in Broncos playmaker Andrew McCullough, but talks look to have stalled for the time being as Anthony Griffin looks to add more strength to his depths at the No.9.