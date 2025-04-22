Wests Tigers NRLW star Rikeya Horne will miss the entire 2025 NRLW season after announcing she is pregnant and is expecting twins with partner and Sydney Roosters outside back Junior Pauga.

One of the club's first signings when they entered the NRLW competition in 2023, Horne has been a stalwart of the team in the outside backs following stints with the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW and Parramatta Eels NRLW.

Last season, she scored two tries, provided two try assists, made 22 tackle busts, two line breaks and ran 1098 running metres - 137 per match - in eight appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unknown who will replace her in the Tigers' Top 24 squad.

Considered one of the more inexperienced rosters in the competition, the Tigers have also lost Ebony Prior (Bulldogs), Bo Vette-Welsh (Knights), Leianne Tufuga (Raiders), Najvada George (Cowboys), Emily Curtain (Warriors), and Pauline Piliae-Rasabale (Titans) for the upcoming season.