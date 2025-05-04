Wests Tigers NRLW captain Kezie Apps will remain at the club for the foreseeable future after signing a long-term contract extension.

A pioneer of women's rugby league, Apps was one of the Tigers' first signings after it was announced they were entering the NRLW competition and has represented the NSW Blues and Australian Jillaroos.

It has now been confirmed that the 2016 Dally M Medal winner has agreed to remain at the club until the end of the 2029 season after inking a four-year contract extension - she was initially off-contract at the end of 2025.

"This club has felt like home from the moment I arrived," said Apps.

"I'm proud to re-sign and be part of something that's building so strongly. We have a great group of girls, a passionate fan base, and a vision I truly believe in.

"I'm excited for what's ahead and honoured to keep wearing the Wests Tigers jersey."

One of the best female players competing in the NRLW since its inception, Apps has managed 29 matches and scored seven tries in the competition.

She has also made 13 appearances in the Women's State of Origin arena for the NSW Blues and played 19 international matches for Australia.

"Kezie is so much more than just a world-class player - she's the heart of this team," said Wests Tigers NRLW head coach Brett Kimmorley.

"Her leadership, professionalism and care for those around her set the standard for what we want to build at this club.

"Having her commit long-term is a huge moment for us, and we are so excited."