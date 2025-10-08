The Wests Tigers NRLW have confirmed the arrival of New Zealand Kiwi Ferns captain and 2022 Dally M Medal winner Raecene McGregor.

The first signing under new head coach Craig Sandercock, McGregor has agreed to return to the club on a two-year contract until the end of the 2027 NRLW season after previously playing for the side's NSW Women's Premiership team.

The talented 27-year-old playmaker will arrive from the St George Illawarra Dragons, where she has spent the past three seasons, and was named their co-captain.

“I've already spent some time at the Club and I'm looking forward to coming back,” McGregor said.

"A lot has happened since then and the Club has come a long way, I can't wait to train out of the new facility at Concord and play alongside some very talented players.

“You can see the way the Club is trying to grow its women's program at all levels, and I want to be part of that. I'm grateful for this opportunity and excited about what's ahead."

Embed from Getty Images

Also a Golden Boot and RLPA Players' Champion award winner, McGregor has previously a premiership winner and helped lead the Kiwi Ferns to a Pacific Championships title.

“Raecene brings so much quality and experience, she will be a huge asset for us both on and off the field,” coach Craig Sandercock added.

“We identified Raecene as someone who could add another dimension to our squad, with the ability to get the most out of the players around her.

"I'm looking forward to working with her and seeing the contribution she can make to our program.

“She's the current Kiwi Ferns captain for a reason and it illustrates her standing in the women's game, we're really pleased to welcome a player of Raecene's calibre to the Club."