The Wests Tigers NRLW have added two new players to their roster for the upcoming season as they prepare to reach the finals for the first time since entering the competition in 2023.

Having lost the likes of Botille Vette-Welsh, Emily Curtain, and Leianne Tufuga, the club has finalised its squad by making two new signings - Emily Bass and Pihuka Berryman-Duff.

A four-time QLD Maroons representative, Bass has agreed to join the club on a one-year contract until the end of 2025 after stints with the Brisbane Broncos NRLW and, most recently, the Gold Coast Titans NRLW.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Wests Tigers and am embracing this exciting new chapter in my NRLW journey,” Bass said.

“While the move from Queensland presents a fresh and significant change, I'm incredibly motivated by the opportunity for both personal and professional growth here in Sydney.

"The chance to learn from the likes of Brett Kimmorley and Greg Inglis, alongside an inspiring leader such as Kezie Apps is something I value and I can't wait to make my mark as a Wests Tiger."

Also agreeing to a one-year contract, Berryman-Duff arrives at the club after appearing in nine matches for the Parramatta Eels NRLW.

Away from the NRLW, she has represented Samoa in the international arena and also represented the Maori All Stars touch football team.

“I'm excited to sign with Wests Tigers for the upcoming season,” she said.

"It's a great opportunity to be part of an awesome community and to be surrounded by and play with such a talented group."

Wests Tigers Squad for 2025