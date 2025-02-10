England has announced a 20-player squad to play the Australian Jillaroos in Las Vegas, headlined by a trio of NRLW players.

Parramatta Eels NRLW recruit Paige Travis, Canberra Raiders NRLW second-rower Hollie-Mae Dodd and Newcastle Knights NRLW playmaker Georgia Roche have all been named to represent their country.

The rest of the squad is comprised of female players in the Women's Super League competition and will look to cause an upset to the Australian Jillaroos, which will be without veteran forward Millie Elliott.

"Every player in this travelling squad has an important role to play when we face the Australia Jillaroos in three weeks," England coach Stuart Barrow said.

"It's been a really difficult selection process because there is a lot of talent within the group, which means there are some very good players who will unfortunately miss out.

"Now we have to focus on the challenge that lies ahead which is a historic fixture against the world champions for the first time since 2017 and I'm very much looking forward to getting the group together for our final camp next weekend."

England Squad

Jas Bell (York Valkyrie)

Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos)

Jodie Cunningham (St Helens)

Georgie Dagger (York Valkyrie)

Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors)

Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders)

Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors)

Amy Hardcastle (St Helens)

Zoe Harris (St Helens)

Shona Hoyle (St Helens)

Katie Mottershead (St Helens)

Izzy Northrop (Leeds Rhinos)

Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie)

Tamzin Renouf (York Valkyrie)

Georgia Roche (Newcastle Knights)

Erin Stott (St Helens)

Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos)

Paige Travis (Parramatta Eels)

Vicky Whitfield (St Helens)

Liv Wood (York Valkyrie)