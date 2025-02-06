The Canberra Raiders NRLW have confirmed the signing of playmaker and former Australian Oztag representative Georgia Thomas.

Agreeing to a one-year contract with the club, Thomas is coming off a 2024 campaign with the St George Illawarra Dragons in the NSW Women's Premiership in what was her first season in the competition.

Primarily playing as a halfback, she will make the move to Canberra from Wollongong in May for the start of pre-season for the 2025 NRLW season.

“I'm so excited, there's so much talent already in the team. I'm just excited to meet everyone,” Thomas said.

“Everyone that I've met at the club really suits my personality and morals and values, which is really important to me because I want to play for a club that not only the players but staff are all on the same level.”

Mainly playing in League Tag and Nines tournaments in recent years, the 27-year-old is a PDHPE teacher at Kiama High School.

“I watched a lot of Georgia play for St George in the Harvey Noman NSW Women's Premiership and she had a good season. I feel that she'll complement our side really well,” coach Darrin Borthwick added.

“She's a hard worker and a good talent, I'm really pleased that she is coming here and that's a good reward for her on the backend of a good season last year.

“That's testament to the women's game, is that our players do take a different route and spend a bit of time working on their craft.

“She's someone that's done that and this is a really good reward for her and an opportunity that I know that she's really keen to take.

“She's got good skill and I'm really looking forward to working with her and seeing what she can do with this opportunity.”