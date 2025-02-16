A QLD Maroons forward is among two female players who were charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC) following the Women's All Stars match on Saturday evening at CommBank Stadium.

Sent to the sin-bin to close the first-half, North Queensland Cowboys NRLW, QLD Maroons and Maori All Stars back-rower Tiana Raftstrand-Smith has been sent straight to the judiciary following a hip-drop tackle on Bobbi Law.

In what is her second and subsequent offence, a lengthy suspension from the MRC could see her potentially in doubt for the first match of the 2025 Women's State of Origin series.

Indigenous All Stars forward Tommaya Kelly-Sines has also been charged by the MRC following a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on opposing fullback Shanice Parker.

Kelly-Sines will be given a warning if she takes the early guilty plea but this could be upgraded to a one-match suspension if she intends to contest the charge and is found guilty.

