The North Queensland Cowboys NRLW have handed a contract extension to winger Jakiya Whitfeld after representing Australia in the 2024 Pacific Championships.

Solidifying herself as one of the competition's best wingers since arriving from the Wests Tigers NRLW, Whitfeld has agreed to a three-year extension keeping her at Townsville until at least the end of 2028.

A former Rugby Sevens star, Whitfeld has only made 20 appearances in the NRLW with nine of those coming with the Cowboys but made an immediate impact - she scored six tries in 2024.

This saw her claim the Cowboys NRLW Players' Player Award and represent the Jillaroos later in the year and play against England in Las Vegas at the start of 2025.

“Jakiya has been an incredible asset to our club since joining in 2024. Her competitive spirit and high standards inspires our squad to strive for excellence,” Cowboys NRLW head coach Ricky Henry said.

“She is a true student of the game, dedicating endless hours to improving her skills and football IQ. Her bravery is unmatched and exemplifies her unique qualities as a football player.

“We are thrilled that Jakiya has committed to our program for the next three years and we eagerly anticipate watching her continue to develop both as a player and as a person.”