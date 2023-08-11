NRLW Rd 1 - Titans v Cowboys
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Zara Canfield of Titans celebrate with team mates after scoring a try during the round one NRLW match between Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys at the Cbus Super Stadium, on July 22, 2023, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

The NRLW will enter its fourth round of the competition this weekend, but several players have already suffered injuries, ruling them out of Round 4 and beyond.

These are all the confirmed injuries via NRL.com.

Brisbane Broncos

  • Tafito Lafaele (hand- TBC)
  • Narikah Orchard (calf- Round 4)
  • Destiny Brill (head knock- Round 5)
  • Annetta Nu'uausala (head knock- Round 5)
  • Julia Robinson (hamstring- Indefinite)

Canberra Raiders

  • Shakiah Tungai (leg- Round 4)
  • Emma Barnes (jaw- Indefinite)
  • Makenzie Wiki (foot- Round 7)
  • Felice Quinlan (ankle- Season)

Cronulla Sharks

  • Jada Taylor (ankle- Round 4)
  • Rhiannon Byers (wrist- Season)

Gold Coast Titans

  • Taliah Fuimaono (ankle- Indefinite)
  • Brooke Saddler (leg- Season)
  • Estanoa Faitala (knee- Season)

Newcastle Knights

  • Caitlan Johnston (suspension- Round 5)
  • Jules Kirkpatrick (knee- Season)

North Queensland Cowboys

  • Tahlulah Tillett (hand= Round 4)
  • Tiana Raftstrand-Smith (head knock- Round 5)

Parramatta Eels

  • Elsie Albert (calf- Round 4)
  • Rachael Pearson (calf- Round 4)
  • Rosie Beckett (concussion- Round 5)
  • Jade Fonua (hand- Round 6-8)
  • Kennedy Cherrington (suspended- Round 8)
  • Shontelle Stowers (ankle- TBC)
  • Kelsey Clark (ACL- Next Season)

St George Illawarra Dragons

  • Sophie Clancy (head knock- TBC)

Sydney Roosters

  • Jess Sergis (knee- Round 4)
  • Mya Hill-Moana (head knock- Round 4)
  • Amber Hall (ankle- Season)
  • Tavarna Papalii (knee- Season)
  • Aliyah Nasio (arm- Season)

Wests Tigers

  • Losana Lutu (knee- TBC)
  • Folau Vaki (knee- Round 4)
  • Botille Vette-Welsh (head knock- Round 5)
  • Tess Staines (finger- Round 5)

