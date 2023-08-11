The NRLW will enter its fourth round of the competition this weekend, but several players have already suffered injuries, ruling them out of Round 4 and beyond.
These are all the confirmed injuries via NRL.com.
Brisbane Broncos
- Tafito Lafaele (hand- TBC)
- Narikah Orchard (calf- Round 4)
- Destiny Brill (head knock- Round 5)
- Annetta Nu'uausala (head knock- Round 5)
- Julia Robinson (hamstring- Indefinite)
Canberra Raiders
- Shakiah Tungai (leg- Round 4)
- Emma Barnes (jaw- Indefinite)
- Makenzie Wiki (foot- Round 7)
- Felice Quinlan (ankle- Season)
Cronulla Sharks
- Jada Taylor (ankle- Round 4)
- Rhiannon Byers (wrist- Season)
Gold Coast Titans
- Taliah Fuimaono (ankle- Indefinite)
- Brooke Saddler (leg- Season)
- Estanoa Faitala (knee- Season)
Newcastle Knights
- Caitlan Johnston (suspension- Round 5)
- Jules Kirkpatrick (knee- Season)
North Queensland Cowboys
- Tahlulah Tillett (hand= Round 4)
- Tiana Raftstrand-Smith (head knock- Round 5)
Parramatta Eels
- Elsie Albert (calf- Round 4)
- Rachael Pearson (calf- Round 4)
- Rosie Beckett (concussion- Round 5)
- Jade Fonua (hand- Round 6-8)
- Kennedy Cherrington (suspended- Round 8)
- Shontelle Stowers (ankle- TBC)
- Kelsey Clark (ACL- Next Season)
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Sophie Clancy (head knock- TBC)
Sydney Roosters
- Jess Sergis (knee- Round 4)
- Mya Hill-Moana (head knock- Round 4)
- Amber Hall (ankle- Season)
- Tavarna Papalii (knee- Season)
- Aliyah Nasio (arm- Season)
Wests Tigers
- Losana Lutu (knee- TBC)
- Folau Vaki (knee- Round 4)
- Botille Vette-Welsh (head knock- Round 5)
- Tess Staines (finger- Round 5)