The NRLW will enter its fourth round of the competition this weekend, but several players have already suffered injuries, ruling them out of Round 4 and beyond.

These are all the confirmed injuries via NRL.com.

Brisbane Broncos

Tafito Lafaele (hand- TBC)

Narikah Orchard (calf- Round 4)

Destiny Brill (head knock- Round 5)

Annetta Nu'uausala (head knock- Round 5)

Julia Robinson (hamstring- Indefinite)

Canberra Raiders

Shakiah Tungai (leg- Round 4)

Emma Barnes (jaw- Indefinite)

Makenzie Wiki (foot- Round 7)

Felice Quinlan (ankle- Season)

Cronulla Sharks

Jada Taylor (ankle- Round 4)

Rhiannon Byers (wrist- Season)

Gold Coast Titans

Taliah Fuimaono (ankle- Indefinite)

Brooke Saddler (leg- Season)

Estanoa Faitala (knee- Season)

Newcastle Knights

Caitlan Johnston (suspension- Round 5)

Jules Kirkpatrick (knee- Season)

North Queensland Cowboys

Tahlulah Tillett (hand= Round 4)

Tiana Raftstrand-Smith (head knock- Round 5)

Parramatta Eels

Elsie Albert (calf- Round 4)

Rachael Pearson (calf- Round 4)

Rosie Beckett (concussion- Round 5)

Jade Fonua (hand- Round 6-8)

Kennedy Cherrington (suspended- Round 8)

Shontelle Stowers (ankle- TBC)

Kelsey Clark (ACL- Next Season)

St George Illawarra Dragons

Sophie Clancy (head knock- TBC)

Sydney Roosters

Jess Sergis (knee- Round 4)

Mya Hill-Moana (head knock- Round 4)

Amber Hall (ankle- Season)

Tavarna Papalii (knee- Season)

Aliyah Nasio (arm- Season)

Wests Tigers

Losana Lutu (knee- TBC)

Folau Vaki (knee- Round 4)

Botille Vette-Welsh (head knock- Round 5)

Tess Staines (finger- Round 5)

