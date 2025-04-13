The St George Illawarra Dragons have handed a contract extension to one of the more impressive younger players at the club as they attempt to reclaim their success in the coming years.

A member of the U19s Country and U19s NSW Blues teams in 2024 before making her Indigenous All Stars debut in February, Koster has been handed a two-year extension from the Dragons, which will keep her at the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The new deal also keeps her away from making a potential cross-code switch having represented the NSW Waratahs in the Super W at just 16 years and seven months - the youngest player to debut in the club's history.

Debuting in Round 1, 2023, the back-rower has gone on to feature in 14 matches - six in 2024 - and score five tries, showing that she will be a key part of the next generation of young Dragons players.

“It's a special feeling to be extending with the Dragons,” Koster said.

“I've come through the system here as a local junior and the Illawarra is my home.

"I'm grateful and very excited for what's to come. This season will be different for our group, and I look forward to being a part of that.”

Head coach Nathan Cross added, “Being able to re-sign Ella long-term is very exciting for our club."