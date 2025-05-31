Three members of the North Queensland Cowboys NRLW squad have agreed to contract extensions, which will keep them at the club for the foreseeable future.

The Cowboys have confirmed that Jasmine Peters has re-signed on a two-year deal until 2027. Meanwhile, Emma Manzelmann and Lily Peacock have both signed three-year extensions, which will run until the end of 2028.

A five-time representative for the QLD Maroons, Manzelmann is only 23 but has played 30 NRLW matches including a Grand Final for the Newcastle Knights NRLW in 2022.

On the other hand, Peters has appeared in every single one of the Cowboys' matches since the club's formation and Peacock is regarded as one of the best young forwards in the NRLW competition and is coming off a stellar 2024 campaign.

“This is a proud day for our club to extend three women from the North Queensland region who have worked extremely hard to reach this point in their careers,” Cowboys NRLW Head Coach Ricky Henry said.

“Emma has become a representative player at a really young age and we believe she is about to enter the point in her career where she will develop as a leader.

“Lily is someone who I have loved watching develop over the last 12 months and she hasn't even scratched the surface of her potential yet. She plays tough, she has great speed for a middle forward and has a great work ethic.