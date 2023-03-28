The NRL and RLPA have announced that the contracting window will open tomorrow for the new season of the NRL Women's Premiership.

For the first time ever, NRLW players will be able to sign multi-year contracts with clubs.

In addition to this clubs will have a squad list of 24 NRLW players and will be allowed to recruit four development players in their squad.

Per the terms agreed by the NRL and RLPA in February, the salary cap has risen from $350,000 to $900,000. The salary cap will continue to rise each season, with a salary cap of $1,518,000 in 2027.

With the salary cap rising so has the minimum salary for an NRLW player. This season the minimum salary will be $30,000 but will move to $50,600 in 2027.

"For the first time, elite female players have the opportunity to sign multi-year contracts with 10 NRLW Clubs, which provides these players with long-term security and certainty," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

"The Commission's investment in the women's game is being prioritised at all levels. This is an important step forward, and one of many we will be taking in the future."

“I would like to thank the entire NRLW playing group for their determination and commitment to securing strong payments, benefits, and entitlements for current and future players," CEO of the RLPA, Clint Newton said.

"The new NRLW contracting structure will play a significant role in retaining and recruiting the best talent, helping with the continual growth in participation and exposure for the women's game."