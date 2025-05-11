The Canberra Raiders NRLW have confirmed their development list for the upcoming 2025 NRLW season with the arrival of four new players.

In an announcement earlier in the week, the club announced that Marley Cardwell, Lili Boyle, Madyson Tooth and Uta Uatisone Poka will all join the club's development list and can be used out of the Top 24 roster.

“Marley is someone we gave an opportunity to last year to play in our trial game against the Knights in Wagga," Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick said.

“I was tipped on about Lili four or five years ago when she was a 13/14-year-old. I watched her play Tarsha Gale last year for Manly and she moved into the NSW Harvey Norman Women's Premiership squad.

"I thought it was a perfect opportunity to talk to Lili about coming down here and developing into a NRLW player.

“I was excited about that phone call when I decided to go with Maddy. I met Maddy a few years ago when I first got here and she wasn't quite ready then and she probably thought the time was never going to come.

“Uta is very similar to Maddy, they've come through our Tarsha Gale pathway. Maddy obviously played Tarsha Gale for us and then played Katrina Fanning Shield."

