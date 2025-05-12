The Brisbane Broncos NRLW have finalised their Top 24 roster for the upcoming 2025 NRLW season with two new signings while a veteran has announced her retirement from rugby league.

Featuring in 32 NRLW matches since 2018, 11 matches for the QLD Maroons and one game for the Australian Jillaroos, Rapana has decided to hang up the boots due to medical reasons.

Formerly known as Tazmin Gray, she won the premiership in 2019 with the Broncos, having made the Grand Final the previous season, 2018.

Other accolades she achieved over the years include being a two-time Nellie Doherty Medal as Player of the Women's State of Origin series in 2021 and 2023.

Rapana's retirement coincides with the Broncos announcing the signings of rugby union converts Azalleyah Maaka and Kerri Johnson on two-year contracts until the end of the 2026 season.

"I'm very thankful to the Club, it's been a time for my family and I to sit down and reflect on the career that I've had and to be able to retire and leave the jersey in a place where I respected it enough to pass it on," Rapana said.

“Obviously, it's an emotional time for both myself and everyone that's sacrificed or played alongside me and a lot of my close friends.

“Playing rugby league, you need to be physically fit and mentally fit and I feel like at the back end of last year, I was kind of finding it hard to have both those combinations.

“So that's why I made the call, my body wasn't ready, and then mentally, I knew I just needed to hang the boots up and hand the jersey over to the next generation.”

Brisbane Broncos Squad for 2025