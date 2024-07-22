The 2024 NRLW season begins in less than seven days from now, as 10 other teams look to dethrone the reigning back-to-back winners Newcastle Knights NRLW.

As the countdown begins to the opening kick-off on Thursday night between the Newcastle Knights NRLW and the Sydney Roosters NRLW, Zero Tackle previews every team ahead of this season, beginning with the Broncos and finishing with the Wests Tigers.

Every preview includes player movements, talking points and each team's roster.

Next… the Canberra Raiders NRLW!

Although they missed out on making the finals last season, the Raiders were the highest-placed new team in 2023 and showed they can contend with the best of them.

As they look to make their maiden finals series, they have added young Kiwi Ferns forward Amelia Pasikala to their ranks from the Sydney Roosters NRLW and will look to her to lead their forward pack.

Pasikala's inclusion adds to an already star-studded line-up that includes multiple Origin representatives in Zahara Temara (QLD Maroons), Grace Kemp (NSW Blues) and Sophie Holyman (QLD Maroons).

They will also receive forward Hollie-Mae Dodd back after she is on track to play in the opening round after sustaining an ACL injury at the end of last season.

Player Movements

Additions: Amelia Pasikala (Roosters), Jaida Faleono (Titans), Relna Wuruki-Hosea, Sereana Naitokatoka (Sharks), Tatiana Finau

Losses: Ahlivia Ingram, Jessica Gentle, Petesa Lio, Tara Reinke

Squad

Alanna Dummett, Amelia Pasikala, Apii Nicholls, Ashleigh Quinlan, Chante Temara, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Emma Barnes, Felice Quinlan, Georgia Willey, Grace Kemp, Hollie-Mae Dodd, Jaida Faleono, Kerehitina Matua, Mackenzie Wiki, Madison Bartlett, Monalisa Soliola, Relna Wuruki-Hosea, Sereana Naitokatoka, Shakia Tungai, Simaima Taufa, Sophie Holyman, Tatiana Finau, Tommaya Kelly-Sines, Zahara Temara, Claudia Finau (dev.), Elise Smith (dev.), Eloise Ryan (def.), Ua Ravu (dev.)

Coach: Darrin Borthwick

Player to Watch: Zahara Temara

Narrowly missing out on the finals last season, if the Raiders are to progress far in the competition, they will have to rely on their skipper and halfback Zahara Temara, who leads their attack and is the number one option.

An Origin representative for Queensland and Jillaroos representative, Temara is one of the stars of the competition and can easily make something out of nothing in attack.

Predicted Finish: 6th