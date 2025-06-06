Taryn Aiken, the reigning Golden Boot winner and Karyn Murphy Medallist, has agreed to a new deal that will keep her at the Sydney Roosters NRLW for the foreseeable future.

One of the best players in the NRLW competition, Aiken has re-signed with the Roosters on a contract extension until the end of the 2027 season as the club attempts to win back-to-back premierships this season.

A member of both the QLD Maroons and Australian Jillaroos teams, Aiken previously spent time at the Brisbane Broncos NRLW before arriving at the Bondi-based club in 2023.

"I'm incredibly proud to extend my time with the Sydney Roosters,” said Aiken.

“I absolutely love this Club and this team; it's felt like home since day one.

"The culture, the people, and the way we push each other to be better every day – it's really special and I'm excited about what the future holds."

Described as an exceptional talent by head coach John Strange, the NSW Blues coach is happy to once again work with her after defeating Aitken's Maroons in the 2025 Women's State of Origin series.

“Tarryn is an exceptional talent and a genuine competitor. She brings professionalism, leadership and a winning mindset to everything she does," Sydney Roosters NRLW coach John Strange added.

"We're thrilled to have her re-commit to the Club, and we're confident she will remain a driving force in our future success."