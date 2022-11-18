Fa'amanu Brown is reportedly set to return to a previous club in the Canterbury Bulldogs for the 2023 season.

Brown, who at one point almost decided to give up on his NRL dream due to ongoing injury, would make his return to the sport in 2021 with the Featherstone Rovers in the second tier of English rugby league.

After 37 NRL games between 2014 and 2019 with the Cronulla Sharks and then Canterbury Bulldogs, it was the first time the utility had been able to put together a stint without injury.

He would return to Australia throughout 2022, first spending time on a train and trial deal with the Sydney Roosters before making his way to the Wests Tigers, where the 27-year-old played 13 games, with most of his minutes spent at dummy half.

According to both News Corp and Wide World of Sports, Brown will move from the Tigers to the Canterbury Bulldogs for the 2023 season.

The Tigers are yet to make an offer to Brown to remain with the club given the arrival of Apisai Koroisau, combined with the fact Jake Simpkin is still at the joint venture.

Brown would have added extra - potentially not-needed - depth to their dummy half department, following the departure of Jacob Liddle to the St George Illawarra Dragons during the off-season.

Brown would paint a handy signing for the Bulldogs.

The men from Belmore, preparing for their first season under former Penrith Panthers assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo, will welcome Reed Mahoney in 2023, but have lost Jeremy Marshall-King to the Dolphins, leaving them in the same position depth wise as they were 12 months ago.

Brown also has the ability to play in the halves or across the backline, making him an excellent candidate to play back up to Mahoney at Belmore.

No official announcement has been made as yet, although that may have been delayed by the fact Brown is currently away at the Rugby League World Cup with Samoa, who play the final against Australia on Sunday morning.