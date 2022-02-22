NRL Trial Match - Rabbitohs v Dragons
MUDGEE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 27: Cody Ramsey of the Dragons is tackled by Alex Johnston of the Rabbitohs during the Charity Shield & NRL Trial Match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Regional Sports Stadium on February 27, 2021 in Mudgee, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

The first week of the NRL trials is in the books, and more big guns will come out to play during Week 2, with teams beginning to name their teams for the week ahead.

The final official tune up for the season for all 16 clubs will see most coaches pick something closer to their Round 1 run on team then we saw for most clubs last week, with plenty of stars set to be given their first run.

Teams to currently name their squads: Rabbitohs, Cowboys.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders

Kick-off: Friday, February 25 - 6:00pm (AEDT)
Venue: Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Manly Sea Eagles

Canberra Raiders

