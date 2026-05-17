Penrith Panthers star halfback Nathan Cleary has admitted Peter Wallace taking over at the foot of the mountains could actually help him stay at the club, although he won't be making a decision any time soon.

Cleary has never been off-contract before in his career, but has admitted multiple times this year that the November 1 free agency deadline could be something he is willing to check out.

That now makes a lot more sense with his father Ivan confirming he will step away from head coaching at the Panthers at the end of 2027.

Cleary junior, who has won four premierships at the foot of the mountains, could be worth over $1.5 million on the open market in the NRL, and may also field offers from the Super League or European rugby union.

Speaking to AAP on Saturday evening at Brisbane airport though, he admitted Peter Wallace is the kind of coach he would want to play under, although admitted a decision on his future won't be made anytime soon with the busy State of Origin period about to kick-off and the Panthers well on track to make yet another deep run into September, having played in five of the last six grand finals.

“It's not something I've thought about too much, but potentially [Peter Wallace as coach could help me want to stay],” Cleary told AAP.

“Wal is the kind of guy anyone would like to play for. He was someone I loved playing alongside … It's obviously a pressing thing, which I understand, but it's definitely a decision I won't take lightly, and it won't happen any time soon.

“I was lucky enough to play alongside Wal, he was someone I looked up to, and the way he played the game, the toughness, I have the utmost respect for him. I'm really happy for him.

“But it doesn't change my position. I'm still not ready to make that decision yet, and that won't change over the next six to eight week period.

“We'll see how it goes.”

Cleary, who famously attempted to cut his wage halfway through his last deal in a bid to keep the Panthers playing group together at the foot of the moutains, earns north of seven figures, but the idea of linking up with Jarome Luai at the PNG Chiefs, or trying his hand elsewhere in the NRL may appeal.

Overseas will also be an option given his partner Mary Fowler lives in the United Kingdom.

The Panthers clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday evening in the final game of magic round.