Roach urges Tigers to consider Storm star Dale Finucane over TPJ
Controversial Broncos star Tevita Pangai Junior has recently been gathering interest from multiple clubs, despite questions about his effort and character.
The Brisbane Broncos have recently allowed the second-rower to speak with other clubs. This comes after the club’s review of their future and current playing group following their disappointing season.
Balmain Tigers great Steven Roach is opposed to the Tiger’s bid, believing that Pangai is not the type of player that the club should pursue.
READ MORE HERE.
Sharks considering move for Knights utility Connor Watson
The Cronulla Sharks reportedly have Newcastle utility Connor Watson in their sights, with an opening spot in the halves potentially a luring factor for the 25-year-old, per Wide World of Sports’ The Mole.
Watson has started at lock, five-eighth and off the interchange in 2021, while also being run through at dummy-half and showing plenty of promise at the back under Knights coach Adam O’Brien
Having been used across the field and commonly relied on as the 14th man, Watson could be lured by the desire of a full-time starting role elsewhere.
FULL STORY HERE
Eight Broncos tipped for Red Hill exit
The Brisbane Broncos’ tipped exodus ahead of the 2022 season looks to be nearing a dramatic few weeks, with the club set to make a number of cut-throat calls on several off-contract figures in the back-half of the season.
Speaking to Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast, The Daily Telegraph’s Dean Ritchie said named eight Broncos players unlikely to be at Red Hill in 2022.
READ MORE HERE
Warriors land triple coup of signings
New Zealand have had a busy week of signings, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Chad Townsend joining the club on immediate deals.
Watene-Zelezniak has inked a three-and-a-half year deal, while Townsend will return to the Warriors for the remainder of the season before heading to North Queensland from 2022.
The Warriors confirmed that Shaun Johnson will also join the club, with the New Zealand international heading across the Tasman at the end of the season.
READ MORE HERE
Sea Eagles playmaker Cade Cust reportedly on Warriors’ radar
Manly halfback Cade Cust has been linked to the New Zealand Warriors, with the Auckland-based club understood to be keen on the young gun’s services, per Wide World of Sports’ The Mole.
Reports suggest options could arise across the Tasman in a more senior role with the Warriors.
FULL STORY HERE
Raiders set sights on priority signing
In a recent turn of events, the Canberra Raiders have opted to make the signing of a halfback their number one priority, which has seemingly all but ended any potential move for St George Illawarra fullback Matt Dufty for the time-being, per Fox Sports’ James Hooper.
As a result, the Raiders could now target former St George Illawarra five-eighth Gareth Widdop as their priority signing, who is looking to make a return to the NRL.
Storm confirm signing of Dogs utility Nick Meaney
The Melbourne Storm have announced the signing of Canterbury utility Nick Meaney from the 2022 season.
The Storm confirmed the acquisition on Friday, with the 23-year-old now set to join the club on a two-year deal.
A strong coup for Craig Bellamy, Meaney’s arrival is sure to look into filling the impending void to be left by departing star Nicho Hynes, who will join Cronulla at the end of this season.
READ MORE HERE
Wests to ramp up push for Storm lock Dale Finucane
The Tigers are set to go all-in on luring Melbourne Storm lock Dale Finucane to Concord, per Fox Sports’ James Hooper.
Hooper reports that Wests have “seen the light” and are looking to ramp up their interest in the Origin forward, who is yet to confirm his future past this season.
The Tigers have been keen on adding experience and leadership to their squad as they continue to seek a path back to the top eight, with Finucane a perfect candidate for the struggling Sydney club.
FULL STORY HERE
Capewell speaks on reports of move away from Penrith
Over the past month, reports have circulated that Penrith and Queensland forward Kurt Capewell is set to sign with the Brisbane Broncos after it was learned that Penrith are not believed to be offering him a long-term deal, but Capewell has strongly denied those reports, saying that a decision won’t be made until after the origin series.
During this week, fire was added to the fuel after incoming Broncos head of football Ben Ikin named Capewell as his priority signing and a later report stated that he had agreed to terms with the Broncos.
But in a recent social media post, Capewell strongly denied any reports of a move away from the Panthers at this point in time.
WATCH here
Another suitor arises in the race for unwanted Broncos’ signature
Despite widespread claims that a deal between out-of-contract Bronco Tevita Pangai Junior. and the Wests Tigers appeared almost certain to be agreed upon, a second Sydney-based suitor has joined the raise to secure to forward’s services.
Although Pangai has already reportedly met with a fleet of Wests powerbrokers prior to last week’s news that Brisbane head coach Kevin Walters saw the 25-year-old as surplus to requirements, the Tigers may now be dragged into a bidding war with the Dragons.
READ MORE HERE
Star Penrith forward set to stay at the foot of the mountains
Although he is yet ink any parchment, Penrith Panthers prop James Fisher-Harris has agreed to sign a four year extension with the club that is rumoured to be worth a combined $3.5 million.
According to a report from The Australian while an official signing is yet to be made, Fisher-Harris’ manager, Darryl Mather, has finalised terms with the club and the deal is set to be done in a matter of weeks.
FULL STORY HERE
Titans centre Patrick Herbert signs contract extension
Fresh at the Gold Coast Titans this season, Patrick Herbert has extended his contract with the club, which will see him in the Titans outfit until 2023.
Herbert has played 11 games for the Titans in 2021 since switching from across the ditch with the New Zealand Warriors.
READ MORE HERE