Roach urges Tigers to consider Storm star Dale Finucane over TPJ

Controversial Broncos star Tevita Pangai Junior has recently been gathering interest from multiple clubs, despite questions about his effort and character.

The Brisbane Broncos have recently allowed the second-rower to speak with other clubs. This comes after the club’s review of their future and current playing group following their disappointing season.

Balmain Tigers great Steven Roach is opposed to the Tiger’s bid, believing that Pangai is not the type of player that the club should pursue.

Sharks considering move for Knights utility Connor Watson

The Cronulla Sharks reportedly have Newcastle utility Connor Watson in their sights, with an opening spot in the halves potentially a luring factor for the 25-year-old, per Wide World of Sports’ The Mole.

Watson has started at lock, five-eighth and off the interchange in 2021, while also being run through at dummy-half and showing plenty of promise at the back under Knights coach Adam O’Brien

Having been used across the field and commonly relied on as the 14th man, Watson could be lured by the desire of a full-time starting role elsewhere.

Eight Broncos tipped for Red Hill exit

The Brisbane Broncos’ tipped exodus ahead of the 2022 season looks to be nearing a dramatic few weeks, with the club set to make a number of cut-throat calls on several off-contract figures in the back-half of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast, The Daily Telegraph’s Dean Ritchie said named eight Broncos players unlikely to be at Red Hill in 2022.

Warriors land triple coup of signings

New Zealand have had a busy week of signings, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Chad Townsend joining the club on immediate deals.

Watene-Zelezniak has inked a three-and-a-half year deal, while Townsend will return to the Warriors for the remainder of the season before heading to North Queensland from 2022.

The Warriors confirmed that Shaun Johnson will also join the club, with the New Zealand international heading across the Tasman at the end of the season.

Sea Eagles playmaker Cade Cust reportedly on Warriors’ radar

Manly halfback Cade Cust has been linked to the New Zealand Warriors, with the Auckland-based club understood to be keen on the young gun’s services, per Wide World of Sports’ The Mole.

Reports suggest options could arise across the Tasman in a more senior role with the Warriors.

Raiders set sights on priority signing

In a recent turn of events, the Canberra Raiders have opted to make the signing of a halfback their number one priority, which has seemingly all but ended any potential move for St George Illawarra fullback Matt Dufty for the time-being, per Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

As a result, the Raiders could now target former St George Illawarra five-eighth Gareth Widdop as their priority signing, who is looking to make a return to the NRL.