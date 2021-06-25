Roach urges Tigers to consider Storm star Dale Finucane over TPJ

Controversial Broncos star Tevita Pangai Junior has recently been gathering interest from multiple clubs, despite questions about his effort and character.

The Brisbane Broncos have recently allowed the second-rower to speak with other clubs. This comes after the club’s review of their future and current playing group following their disappointing season.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 07: Tevita Pangai Junior of the Broncos looks to pass during the round 16 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Brisbane Broncos at Shark Park on July 07, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Balmain Tigers great Steven Roach is opposed to the Tiger’s bid, believing that Pangai is not the type of player that the club should pursue.

Sharks considering move for Knights utility Connor Watson

The Cronulla Sharks reportedly have Newcastle utility Connor Watson in their sights, with an opening spot in the halves potentially a luring factor for the 25-year-old, per Wide World of Sports’ The Mole

Watson has started at lock, five-eighth and off the interchange in 2021, while also being run through at dummy-half and showing plenty of promise at the back under Knights coach Adam O’Brien

Having been used across the field and commonly relied on as the 14th man, Watson could be lured by the desire of a full-time starting role elsewhere.

Eight Broncos tipped for Red Hill exit

The Brisbane Broncos’ tipped exodus ahead of the 2022 season looks to be nearing a dramatic few weeks, with the club set to make a number of cut-throat calls on several off-contract figures in the back-half of the season.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 14: Alex Glenn of the Broncos looks dejected after defeat during the round one NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Brisbane Broncos at AAMI Park on March 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Speaking to Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports BreakfastThe Daily Telegraph’s Dean Ritchie said named eight Broncos players unlikely to be at Red Hill in 2022.

Warriors land triple coup of signings

New Zealand have had a busy week of signings, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Chad Townsend joining the club on immediate deals.

Watene-Zelezniak has inked a three-and-a-half year deal, while Townsend will return to the Warriors for the remainder of the season before heading to North Queensland from 2022.

The Warriors confirmed that Shaun Johnson will also join the club, with the New Zealand international heading across the Tasman at the end of the season.

Sea Eagles playmaker Cade Cust reportedly on Warriors’ radar

Manly halfback Cade Cust has been linked to the New Zealand Warriors, with the Auckland-based club understood to be keen on the young gun’s services, per Wide World of Sports’ The Mole.

NRL Rd 10 - Sea Eagles v Eels
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 18: Cade Cust of the Sea Eagles is tackled by Brad Takairangi of the Eels during the round 10 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Parramatta Eels at Lottoland on July 18, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Reports suggest options could arise across the Tasman in a more senior role with the Warriors.

Raiders set sights on priority signing

In a recent turn of events, the Canberra Raiders have opted to make the signing of a halfback their number one priority, which has seemingly all but ended any potential move for St George Illawarra fullback Matt Dufty for the time-being, per Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

As a result, the Raiders could now target former St George Illawarra five-eighth Gareth Widdop as their priority signing, who is looking to make a return to the NRL.

Storm confirm signing of Dogs utility Nick Meaney

The Melbourne Storm have announced the signing of Canterbury utility Nick Meaney from the 2022 season.

The Storm confirmed the acquisition on Friday, with the 23-year-old now set to join the club on a two-year deal.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 14: Nick Meaney of the Bulldogs passes during the round 14 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Stadium Australia, on June 14, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

A strong coup for Craig Bellamy, Meaney’s arrival is sure to look into filling the impending void to be left by departing star Nicho Hynes, who will join Cronulla at the end of this season.

Wests to ramp up push for Storm lock Dale Finucane

The Tigers are set to go all-in on luring Melbourne Storm lock Dale Finucane to Concord, per Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

Hooper reports that Wests have “seen the light” and are looking to ramp up their interest in the Origin forward, who is yet to confirm his future past this season.

The Tigers have been keen on adding experience and leadership to their squad as they continue to seek a path back to the top eight, with Finucane a perfect candidate for the struggling Sydney club.

Capewell speaks on reports of move away from Penrith

Over the past month, reports have circulated that Penrith and Queensland forward Kurt Capewell is set to sign with the Brisbane Broncos after it was learned that Penrith are not believed to be offering him a long-term deal, but Capewell has strongly denied those reports, saying that a decision won’t be made until after the origin series.

NRL Rd 6 - Broncos v Panthers
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 15: Kurt Capewell of the Panthers celebrates scoring a try during the round six NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium, on April 15, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

During this week, fire was added to the fuel after incoming Broncos head of football Ben Ikin named Capewell as his priority signing and a later report stated that he had agreed to terms with the Broncos.

But in a recent social media post, Capewell strongly denied any reports of a move away from the Panthers at this point in time.

Another suitor arises in the race for unwanted Broncos’ signature

Despite widespread claims that a deal between out-of-contract Bronco Tevita Pangai Junior. and the Wests Tigers appeared almost certain to be agreed upon, a second Sydney-based suitor has joined the raise to secure to forward’s services.

Although Pangai has already reportedly met with a fleet of Wests powerbrokers prior to last week’s news that Brisbane head coach Kevin Walters saw the 25-year-old as surplus to requirements, the Tigers may now be dragged into a bidding war with the Dragons.

Star Penrith forward set to stay at the foot of the mountains

Although he is yet ink any parchment, Penrith Panthers prop James Fisher-Harris has agreed to sign a four year extension with the club that is rumoured to be worth a combined $3.5 million.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 17: James Fisher-Harris of the Panthers reacts after a Rabbitohs error during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

According to a report from The Australian while an official signing is yet to be made, Fisher-Harris’ manager, Darryl Mather, has finalised terms with the club and the deal is set to be done in a matter of weeks.

Titans centre Patrick Herbert signs contract extension

Fresh at the Gold Coast Titans this season, Patrick Herbert has extended his contract with the club, which will see him in the Titans outfit until 2023.

Herbert has played 11 games for the Titans in 2021 since switching from across the ditch with the New Zealand Warriors.

