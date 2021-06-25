MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 14: Dale Finucane of the Storm runs out during the round one NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Brisbane Broncos at AAMI Park on March 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

The Tigers are set to go all-in on luring Melbourne Storm lock Dale Finucane to Concord, per Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

Hooper reports that Wests have “seen the light” and are looking to ramp up their interest in the Origin forward, who is yet to confirm his future past this season.

The Tigers have been keen on adding experience and leadership to their squad as they continue to seek a path back to the top eight, with Finucane a perfect candidate for the struggling Sydney club.

SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA – MAY 24: Dale Finucane in action during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium on May 24, 2021 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Finucane, a New South Wales product, has been heavily linked to a return back to his home state, with the Tigers joined by the likes of the Bulldogs, Dragons and Sharks in being reported as keen suitors in the past.

The 29-year-old revealed last month that he was weighing up his options for the future, while recent reports suggested the Blues lock will re-sign with the Storm.

The Tigers will welcome international recruits Jackson Hastings and Oliver Gildart from the Super League at season’s end, while Warriors flyer Ken Maumalo joined Wests last week following an immediate release.

The club are also understood to be weighing up a move for out-of-favour Broncos second-rower, who has been notified to assess his options elsewhere.