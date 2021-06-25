Fresh at the Gold Coast Titans this season, Patrick Herbert has extended his contract with the club, which will see him in the Titans outfit until 2023.

Herbert has played 11 games for the Titans in 2021 since switching from across the ditch with the New Zealand Warriors.

The 24-year-old has been a promising recruit for Justin Holbrook‘s side in 2021, scoring three tries and assisting a further two.

PATRICK HERBERT

Centre Titans ROUND 15 STATS 1

Tries 84

All Run Metres 4

Tackle Breaks

Following the announcement of the new deal, Titans coach Justin Holbrook lauded Herbert’s efforts since arriving in Queensland.

“Patty has fitted into our team perfectly this year,” Holbrook said, per the club website.

“He brings aggression and competitiveness to everything that he does.

“It’s exciting that he has committed his future to our club.”

Herbert’s 11 matches with the Titans has taken his NRL games tally to 33 after making his debut with the Warriors in 2019.