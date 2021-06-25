The Melbourne Storm have announced the signing of Canterbury utility Nick Meaney from the 2022 season.

The Storm confirmed the acquisition on Friday, with the 23-year-old now set to join the club on a two-year deal.

A strong coup for Craig Bellamy, Meaney’s arrival is sure to look into filling the impending void to be left by departing star Nicho Hynes, who will join Cronulla at the end of this season.

“We see a lot of upside in Nick,” Storm CEO Frank Ponissi said, per the club website.

“We believe that not only will Storm be good for his football, having him at AAMI Park will be good for us.

“We look forward to seeing Nick run out in the purple jersey next year.”

Meaney has played 50 games in the blue and white since switching from the Newcastle Knights at the end of the 2018 season after five matches with the Novocastrians.

The signing is the Storm’s second for the 2022 season, with Origin flyer Xavier Coates also venturing to Victoria next year.

The club will lose a number of key players however, with Josh Addo-Carr (Bulldogs), Brenko Lee (Broncos) and Aaron Pene (Warriors) joining Hynes in exiting AAMI Park.