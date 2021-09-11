It's been another busy week off the field, with the Tigers active in the transfer market and plenty happening at the Dragons. Here is the wrap.

Tigers set to chase Elliott and Scott

Reports suggest the Wests Tigers have identified the dumped duo of Adam Elliott and Curtis Scott as their next transfer targets.

The Australian's Brent Read reported the news on Saturday. Elliott agreed to part ways with the Bulldogs on Friday night, while Scott was sacked by the Raiders a few weeks ago.

It's understood it may depend on Michael Maguire's future though, with an internal review currently underway at the club.

Dragons set to pounce on Manly centre

It is being reported that Manly Sea Eagles' centre Moses Suli will almost certainly join the St George Illawarra Dragons for the 2022 season.

Suli has struggled to feature for Des Hasler's side this year and has reportedly expressed frustration at his lack of game time.

The Manly centre is set to sign for the Dragons on a three-year deal.

Blake Ferguson set to change hemispheres... And sport

Reports suggest Blake Ferguson is in line to make a shock switch to Japanese Rugby.

It's understood the Eels winger, who is off-contract at the end of the season, will make the switch to link up with former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika at the NEC Green Rockets.

The Eels previously haven't ruled out keeping Ferguson, however, there has been no movement or talk of a contract extension since.

Released Bullemor set to join Sea Eagles

First reported on Tuesday night, Brisbane Broncos' prop Ethan Bullemor has now been officially released by the club.

As yet, there is no official announcement regarding Bullemor's final location, however, it's thought the Manly Sea Eagles have edged out the St George Illawarra Dragons for his services.

OFFICIAL:

Cowboys confirm Shane Wright will join departing players

The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed Shane Wright will join four other players in departing the club.

While Michael Morgan, Justin O'Neill (both retirement), Francis Molo (St George Illawarra Dragons) and Corey Jensen (Brisbane Broncos) have already been confirmed to leave, Wright joined the list in an official club announcement.

Wright is yet to be linked to any clubs.

Kalyn Ponga commits to Newcastle

Newcastle fullback Kalyn Ponga has previously been linked with a code swap to rugby union and a possible run for the All Blacks, but he has spoken to pour cold water on the rumoured move.

The Queensland fullback has stated his intentions are to bring a premiership to the Knights in the coming seasons, instead of chasing a move.

“I get asked about the All Blacks a lot, it’s not something on my radar or want to achieve right now," Ponga said.

“I’m going to give my all to Newcastle and winning a title.”

Tariq Sims unlikely to switch before end of contract

While the Dragons have all but confirmed Sims won't be offered a new deal into 2023, it's understood the club are unlikely to actively push him out the door for 2022.

While Sims has been given permission to negotiate, The Daily Telegraph report that it could be difficult for Sims to find a club with enough money left on the books to pay his wage for 2022. At any rate, the Dragons would still need to clear the move.

OFFICIAL: Broncos lock in yet another signing

The Brisbane Broncos have made yet another signing as their top 30 roster for 2022 nears completion, with Cory Paix agreeing to stay with the club.

Paix has signed a one-year extension on his current deal which will keep him at Red Hill until the end of 2023.

The talented youngster, who has the ability to play in both the halves and at hooker has previously represented Queensland's junior State of Origin teams.

Phoenix rising as Crossland closes in on new deal

It's understood the Newcastle Knights are closing in on signing Phoenix Crossland to a new deal.

While it was thought he was going to be squeezed out of the club thanks to the signing of Adam Clune, as well as the continued rise of Simi Sasagi, the Newcastle Herald's Barry Toohey is reporting he will sign on for another 12 months.

Coach Adam O'Brien is rumoured to be a big fan of the former New South Wales under-20 squad member.

Panthers admit Kikau is likely to leave club

The Penrith Panthers have made a frank admission as they aim to build their squad for 2023 and beyond.

Panthers’ chairman Dave O’Neill has told The Daily Telegraph that they simply won’t be able to keep everyone.

Other clubs are likely to line up around the block for the dangerous Kikau, who is one of the best edge forwards in the competition.

“It will be hard for us to keep him because he is going to command big dollars, especially with the way he is playing at the moment,” O'Neill said.

OFFICIAL: Cooper Johns set to extend stay in Melbourne

Son of Newcastle legend Matty Johns, Cooper, has extended his contract with the Melbourne Storm.

The backup half has played a handful of games this year for the Storm, but has impressed during his time on-field and has been rewarded with a 12-month extension.

Titans set to make contract decision on Peachey, Taylor and Rein

Out-of-contract Titans Tyrone Peachey, Ash Taylor and Mitch Rein are still waiting for contract decisions, however the club are said to be on the verge of letting the trio know their futures.

Taylor has been heavily linked elsewhere, while both Peachey and Rein have had speculation that they will be re-signed.

