The St George Illawarra Dragons have all but confirmed star second-rower and stand-in captain Tariq Sims will be leaving the club at the end of his current deal.

Sims is contracted to the famous club until the end of 2022, and while there was speculation they would look to push him out of the final year of his contract, it would appear that isn’t the case.

According to an The Daily Telegraph report, Sims has been given permission to negotiate with other clubs for an early release, but that would still need to be cleared by the Dragons.

Even if Sims does negotiate, most clubs are approaching the stage where rosters and top 30 squads, as well as salary caps, are all but locked in for 2022. Finding the sort of money Sims would want - which is plenty - would be a hard ask.

While Sims will still leave the Dragons at the end of 2022, he was said to be upset by the decision to cut him loose and not offer a contract to finish his career at a club he has spent six seasons at and played more than 100 first grade games.

The 31-year-old second-rower may be approaching the twilight of his career, but still played for the New South Wales Blues this year. Despite his selection being questioned, he was an integral part of Brad Fittler’s side winning the series in record fashion.

The Dragons may not have replicated that success, but Sims has still be rock solid as one of the most experienced players in the side this year.

The Red V have been linked with Viliame Kikau from 2023, when his contract ends with the Panthers, which could add fuel to the fire that they will chase the Fijian if they aren’t actively looking to push Sims out the door for 2022.