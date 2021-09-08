The regular season may be over but there is a lot of water to go under the bridge yet, even for those teams not lining up this weekend to play finals footy.

With multiple clubs struggling to sort their salary caps for 2022 and beyond, there is going to be plenty of player movement between now and Round 1 next season.

One such movement comes in the form of Dragons and Blues second rower, Tariq Sims.

The fun just never seems to stop for those wearing the famous Red V as a crazy week was rounded off by a report that the Dragons are set to let one of their better-performing players go.

A player who has led the club as captain admirably despite horror results. A player who wasn't invited to the infamous season-defining BBQ reportedly because the feeling was he would tell players to pull their heads in.

The Dragons loss looks as though it will be some other NRL sides gain with Sims likely to be chased by multiple clubs.

We look at the five most likely destinations below: