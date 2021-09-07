First reported on Tuesday night, Brisbane Broncos' prop Ethan Bullemor has now been officially released by the club.

As yet, there is no official announcement regarding Bullemor's final location, however, it's thought the Manly Sea Eagles have edged out the St George Illawarra Dragons for his services.

EXCLUSIVE: The Broncos have released Ethan Bullemor effective immediately. I expect him to sign a three year deal with Manly. Dragons were keen too but Manly are confident they have him long-term.@7NewsBrisbane — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) September 7, 2021

The talented youngster, should he land at Manly, will join an explosive crop of middle third players. Led by Martin Taupau, all of Josh Aloiai, Sean Keppie, Toafofa Sipley, Taniela Paseka and Kurt De Luis have been fighting for spots this year, while young gun Sione Fainu, who has played junior representative football and will likely progress to a top 30 deal next year, will also come into contention for a spot.

Bullemor has played 17 games for the Broncos this season, being an almost permanent fixture on Kevin Walters' bench. He started in Round 25 against the Knights, and has had a strong finish to the season, running for more than 100 metres in three straight games despite limited minutes.

A Broncos statement confirmed Bullemor would exit the club, stating he had been presented with a good opportunity elsewhere. The Broncos are known to be wanting to take some strain off their salary cap following plenty of high-profile signings for 2022, including Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell, as well as a number of retentions of young talent on upgraded deals.

Director of football and performance Ben Ikin said the club is making good long-term decisions.

“Ethan has been presented with a good opportunity elsewhere and we wish him all the best as he moves on to a new challenge.

“Our club is making decisions for the long-term good of the playing roster and we have seen some players depart as part of that process.

“In terms of balance, we have also signed and extended more than 20 players in recent months at the Broncos.

“We have generated some real momentum on and off the field with some strong performances in the back half of the season and we are excited about the squad that will return for the 2022 preseason.”

More to come.