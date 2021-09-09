Parramatta Eels' winger Blake Ferguson is reportedly set to leave the NRL to take up a contract in Japanese rugby union.

Ferguson, who is off-contract at the end of the year, has previously been linked with a move to the 15-man game, but in Australia with the Western Force.

According to a Daily Telegraph report, he is now being linked to a move to Japan to be coached by former Wallabies mentor Michael Cheika at the NEC Green Rockets.

It's understood the deal to move to Japan would see the now 31-year-old sign on for at least two seasons.

Ferguson has had an undoubtedly difficult season at the Eels, bouncing in and out of the first grade side. He has been named to play this weekend for the Eels though as they put their season on the line in an elimination final against the Newcastle Knights.

His selection owes much to Maika Sivo's season-ending injury however, with Ferguson having previously fallen behind both Sivo and youngster Haze Dunster in the pecking order.

The former New South Wales and Australian representative had the door left slightly ajar recently by coach Brad Arthur, who was non-committal on Ferguson's future at the club, however, it would now appear the men in charge of the blue and gold have made a decision on the explosive, hard-working winger.

It's expected an announcement could be made once the Eels' NRL season is over, which could be as early as this Sunday if the side lose to the Knights.