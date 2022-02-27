The season is just around the corner, and the off-field news cycle is starting to warm up, with contracts and deals being decided for 2023, as well as an immediate move being in the pipeline.

Here is all the latest in NRL transfer news and rumours.

New suitor chasing Bird as negotiations break down

It has been reported that negotiations between Jack Bird and the St George Illawarra Dragons have completely broken down, with the club and star's management unable to come to an agreement on his value.

Anthony Griffin confirmed last Sunday that Bird was on the open market, and has been some time. The Dragons coach also said it would be something to be determined at a later date.

But reports later in the week suggested the Dragons may not have that much time, with the Dolphins already interested and the Parramatta Eels now also throwing their hat into the ring for the talented utility's services. Bird managed to get through a season without injury in 2021 for the first time in years.

FULL STORY: Jack Bird contract situation takes dramatic turn as new suitor emerges

Jamayne Isaako on Parramatta's radar as immediate fix

Brisbane Broncos outside back Jamayne Isaako, who is rumoured to be on the outer in Brisbane following his decision to link up with the Dolphins for 2023, could be headed to the Parramatta Eels for the 2022 season.

It comes as the Broncos attempt to fit plenty of moving parts into their own backline, while the Eels struggle to name one.

A season-ending injury to Haze Dunster, combined with the departures of Blake Ferguson and Michael Oldfield, only offset by the arrival of Bailey Simonsson, have left the Eels scrambling and likely needing to name unestablished youngsters on the wing in 2022 if they can't land the signature of Isaako or another outside back on an immediate move.

FULL STORY:Eels reportedly chasing immediate backline fix as depth crisis bites

More questions raised over Kalyn Ponga's future in Newcastle

The Newcastle Knights will reportedly need a good start to the season if they are to hold onto Kalyn Ponga beyond the end of 2022.

It has been widely acknowledged that, despite Ponga's preference to stay in the Hunter, he wants to play for a successful football team, and with a player option up his sleeve, is taking his time making a decision for 2023 and beyond.

It's understood Dolphins recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan was at the Knights and Bulldogs trial match last Monday with a keen eye towards the performances of Ponga, who could yet be relocating to Redcliffe for 2023.

FULL STORY: Ponga contract call not certain as Newcastle doubt remains

Selwyn Cobbo approaching mega pay day at Broncos

Young gun Brisbane Broncos winger will have a decision to make when he signs his next contract, with the Broncos no sure thing to hold onto their star.

Likely to start the season at fullback following the injury to Tesi Niu, Cobbo has been courted by both the Broncos and Dolphins among other clubs.

It's understood the Broncos are looking to move early before he can officially negotiate with other clubs, with an eye-watering $1 million or more set to be offered over a three-year contract for the 19-year-old.

FULL STORY: Broncos teenager creeps closer to massive payday

Martin Taupau reveals he has had no interest for 2023

Manly Sea Eagles' star Martin Taupau has revealed he has had no outside interest in a contract for 2023.

It has previously been reported that the Sea Eagles won't be in a position to keep the star prop for 2023, however, Taupau having no interest caught NRL fans by surprise.

“It would be great if there was any interest. If there is any interest that you would know would you pass on a message?” Taupau told Fox Sports during the week.

FULL STORY: Manly enforcer makes bombshell claim over contract status

Hughes "doesn't want to go anywhere" after Dolphins link

Jahrome Hughes has been heavily linked with a move away from the Melbourne Storm once he has the power to negotiate with other clubs, however, the half has stated he "doesn't want to go anywhere."

On contract until the end of 2023, but with a player option for his final year, Hughes has the power to negotiate with other clubs from November 1 should he so choose.

It's understood the Dolphins will be keen on his services, and that he wants a long-term deal, however, calling the triple signing of Kenneath Bromwich, Jesse Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi "disappointing" Hughes stated he doesn't want to leave the Victorian capital.

FULL STORY: Storm star speaks on future, ‘disappointment’ in losing trio to Dolphins

OFFICIAL: Dragons lock up Blake Lawrie on new deal

St George Illawarra forward Blake Lawrie has signed a new contract extension with the Dragons, with the 25-year-old set to rep the Red V until the end of the 2023 season.

Lawrie, who first made his debut with the Dragons in 2017, has played 79 games with the club, including 21 appearances last season.

The one-year extension will see Lawrie continue to play in a forward pack which also features the likes of Josh McGuire, Jack de Belin, Jack Bird and recruits Aaron Woods and George Burgess, as well as youngsters like Jackson Ford and Josh Kerr.

FULL STORY: Dragons forward signs new deal

Dolphins entry set to force NRL recruitment to Super League

The best Super League talents have been told to prime themselves for a solid World Cup campaign if they hold hopes of earning an NRL call-up.

With the Dolphins entering the competition in 2023, an extra 30 NRL spots have become available. The Dolphins have already signed a third of their roster, however, with a number of successful English recruits landing in Australia over the last decade, it's understood the World Cup could prove to be the opportunity yet more overseas options are looking at to breakout in the NRL.

One recruiter has reportedly already warned Super League stars to be ready for a big campaign.

FULL STORY: Super Leaguers to use World Cup for NRL meal ticket