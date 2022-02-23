St George Illawarra forward Blake Lawrie has signed a new contract extension with the Dragons, with the 25-year-old set to rep the Red V until the end of the 2023 season.

Lawrie, who first made his debut with the Dragons in 2017, has played 79 games with the club, including 21 appearances last season.

The Wollongong native expressed his delight to extend his tenure with the Dragons for a further 12 months.

"I'm very pleased to remain a Dragon. The club has played a big part in my life and I'm looking forward to what lies ahead," Lawrie said.

"Securing my future before the season started was a big factor for me. My focus remains on the year ahead and helping the club return to where it belongs high up on the ladder."

Entering his sixth season with St George Illawarra, Lawrie will play a critical role in Anthony Griffin's forward pack, combing with fresh faces in Francis Molo, George Burgess, Aaron Woods and Jack Gosiewski.

BLAKE LAWRIE

Prop Dragons 2021 SEASON AVG 108.4

All Run Metres 1.2

Tackle Breaks 0.1

Offloads

The string of recruits adds to a promising attack for the Dragons, which will once again rely on the services of Lawrie for the near and distant future.

"Blake has proven himself as a consistent NRL player and is an important and well-respected member of our squad," Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said.

"A local junior re-signing is always an important occasion for our club and we are very pleased to see Blake do this, off the back of another positive pre-season."

Lawrie's signature adds to a strong spree of re-signings for the Saints, with Max Feagai, Jayden Sullivan, Tyrell Sloan and Mat Feagai all having inked new deals recently.

The Dragons will begin their 2021 NRL campaign against the Warriors in Queensland on Saturday, March 12.