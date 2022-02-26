Doubt has once again been cast over the chances of Kalyn Ponga remaining in Newcastle, with the club reportedly needing a good start to the season if they are to hold onto their star fullback.

Despite only stating he wants to bring a premiership to the Hunter, and being named co-captain of the club, the Dolphins are continuing their pursuit of Ponga.

It's hardly a surprise given the lack of fullback talent still off-contract for the 2023 season.

While the Dolphins have gone about signing an experienced forward pack - adding the signatures of Melbourne Storm trio Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi, as well as Mark Nicholls from the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Ray Stone from the Parramatta Eels - they have a virtually unfilled backline at this stage.

Only Jamayne Isaako has been signed with NRL experience, while Penrith Panthers young gun Isaiya Katoa and little-known rugby union convert Valynce Te Whare have also joined.

More worryingly, only Matt Dufty is off-contract of all fullbacks in the NRL at the end of this year, with the likes of Clint Gutherson already signing new deals elsewhere.

Dufty could well be chased by the Dolphins, however, Ponga is still the man they will want, with the star Knight having a player option up his sleeve for 2023, meaning he is free to negotiation.

According to a Daily Telegraph report, Dolphins' recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan made the trek to Newcastle last Monday night, to watch the Knights and Bulldogs trial match, and while other players might have been on the radar, it was Ponga who was the key reason behind the trip.

It's understood the Knights' start to the season could be what decides Ponga's future.

“If they are one from seven it will make it hard for Newcastle,” One Knights insider reportedly told the publication.

“He obviously wants to be part of a successful club and play finals footy.”

Getting a positive start to the season could be something of a struggle for the Knights too, with Jayden Brailey out injured and the club attempting to replace Mitchell Pearce.

They start the season with matches against the Sydney Roosters, Wests Tigers, Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks, Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons, Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm in the first eight weeks, playing five of last year's top eight, as well as the expected to improve Sharks.

It could be enough to sew the seed of doubt in Ponga's mind, however, the Dolphins own lack of recruitment could yet prove a thorn in the side to the club, who have had since November 1 to sign players, but have been routinely criticised for the way their club is now taking shape.