Players off-contract at the end of 2022 have been able to negotiate for three months as we hit the end of January, and already plenty of big names have re-signed or moved clubs.

The Dolphins have thrown a new air of intrigue over this year’s off-contract player list, with the expansion club adding six players to their top 30 roster for 2023, including five with first-grade experience.

The Melbourne Storm have been hit hard, losing Jesse Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi to the new club, while Brandon Smith was the most publicised signature of the off-season so far before agreeing to join with the Sydney Roosters for 2023.

It’s been a revolving door at dummy half, with Reed Mahoney going from the Eels to the Bulldogs, Josh Hodgson from the Raiders to the Eels, and Apisai Koroisau from the Panthers to the Tigers.

Junior Paulo and Clinton Gutherson agreed to remain with the Eels after plenty of speculation, but as it stands, there are still over 100 players without a home locked away for 2023.

Today, we build a 17-man team of those players, noting that we have only considered each player for one position.

FULL OFF-CONTRACT LIST FOR 2023 TEAM-BY-TEAM